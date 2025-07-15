MORNING DIGEST: Cuyahoga County property taxes due this week

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Tuesday, July 15, and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

Cuyahoga County property taxes due this week

If you live in Cuyahoga County, you have until July 17 to submit your property taxes. News 5 reporter John Kosich breaks down what you need to know.

Debt elimination scam

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with a woman who avoided a debt elimination scam and has advice.

Education Department Cuts

The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump Administration to move forward with plans to dismantle the Education Department and lay off nearly 1,400 employees. The ruling comes as more than 20 states sued the administration over billions of dollars in frozen education funding for after-school care, summer programs and more.

Cavs extend Koby Altman

The Cavs announced that President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman and the team’s executive front office have been given multi-year contract extensions through 2030.The extensions also include General Manager Mike Gansey, Assistant General Manager Brandon Weems, Vice President of Basketball Operations/General Counsel Jason Hillman and Vice President of Basketball Strategy and Personnel Jon Nichols.

