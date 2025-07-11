MORNING DIGEST: Deadly construction accident at Sherwin Williams parking garage

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday, July 11th and here is what you need to know.

Deadly construction accident at Sherwin Williams parking garage

We are tracking breaking news out of downtown Cleveland. Emergency officials confirm a construction worker was killed while working in the Sherwin Williams parking garage. News 5's Mike Holden will bring you the very latest details all morning long.

Cleveland Fire truck damaged in crash

I-480 WB was closed for several hours overnight near State Rd. after a fire truck was hit on the highway. We are working to learn more information but the truck sustained major damage.

Picket this morning in support of 2 doctors fired from UH

This morning there will be a mass informational picket in response to the firing of pediatricians Dr. Lauren Beene and Dr. Valerie Fouts-Fowler. The picket is planned for Friday, July 11, 2025, from 7:00 to 8:30 AM outside the UH Management Services Center in Shaker Heights.

The future of Medicaid

As the fallout continues from the impact the GOP'S spending and tac cut plan will habe on Medicaid, watching closely are the families that rely on the government for life-changing care. That includes one local family who took their fight to preserve the program directly to Washington.

