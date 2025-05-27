MORNING DIGEST: Deputy shot and killed, Scripps Spelling Bee kicks off today

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Tuesday, May 27th and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Deputy shot and killed in Central Ohio

A deputy was shot and killed in Morrow County, which is about an hour north of Columbus. It happened in the evening hours of Memorial Day. The deputy was responding to a domestic situation when they were shot and killed. The suspect was also shot and taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

One killed in wrong-way crash in Cleveland

We are following breaking news from overnight. One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after a wrong-way head-on crash on Harvard Avenue in Cleveland. It happened just before one this morning. Both cars involved caught on fire.

Teen dies at Memorial Day Parade in Green

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the 13-year-old boy fell off a pick-up trailer attached to a truck near the end of the parade out. Witnesses said he was then run over by the trailer. The teen was rushed to Akron Children's Hospital where he later died.

Scripps National Spelling Bee begins this morning

The buzz is building, as the Scripps National Spelling Bee kicks off today, bringing together more than 240 students to s-p-e-l-l their hearts out. The competition begins at 8 a.m. this morning with the preliminary rounds. Northeast Ohio has four spellers represented from our area. They include: Zachary Yeager from Doylestown, Sebastian Gil from Mentor, Hiro Bernhardsson from Oberlin and Blaze Blacketer from Stark County. We will have a preview on all of our local spellers throughout the morning on Good Morning Cleveland.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

