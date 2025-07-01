MORNING DIGEST: Dewine signs state budget and vetoes 67 items

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Tuesday, July 1st and here is what you need to know.

Dewine signs Ohio budget and vetoes 67 items

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine has signed the state’s budget into law. It includes an income tax cut for high earners and $600 million for the Cleveland Browns' new domed stadium. Gov. DeWine vetoed 67 items in the spending bill that he determined weren't in Ohio's best interest. One of the items Dewine vetoed in the budget required public libraries to place books referencing "sexual orientation or gender" in an area away from the public. He also vetoed a budget provision taking away some of the school districts’ savings capping the carryover revenue at 40%.

Free groceries for those who lost power

If you lost power in Lakewood last week, you could be eligible for free groceries. The city is giving away one-time gift cards to people who were without power for 24 hours or longer between last Monday and Friday. You also need to be 185% below the poverty line to qualify and can’t have already received snap replacement benefits for the outage.

July 4th scams

The BBB is warning consumers to be wary of unsolicited texts, e-mails and social media messages related to veterans or military causes.These messages appear to be from legitimate charities but they’re actually trying to steal your personal information and money.

WNBA coming back to Cleveland

We have new reaction t his morning to the latest announcement on the return of professional women’s basketball to the land and when we’ll see the first games being played.

