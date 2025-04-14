MORNING DIGEST: East Cleveland officers to be sentenced, work to begin today on I-271 safety project

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday, April14 and here is what you need to know.

Exclusive one-on-one with Governor Mike Dewine on STRS

Governor Mike Dewine sits down to speak with us after we revealed text messages he calls concerning. It’s the latest development on a story we continue to cover on the Retired Teachers’ Pension Fund that’s been in chaos over the past year. Now, Columbus Bureau Reporter Morgan Trau is sharing how text messages show a close relationship between a startup investment firm and the people controlling teachers’ dollars.

East Cleveland officers to be sentenced

Several East Cleveland police officers are scheduled to be sentenced this morning for violating civil rights and public correction. Tristan Homan and John Hartman have both previously pleaded guilty for their roles. While Ian McInnes and Anthony Holmes were both convicted of a slew of charges. Sentencing is set for 8:30 a.m. at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Easter egg alternatives

With egg prices high this Easter, many Americans are getting creative. Some families are skipping real eggs altogether and dyeing objects like marshmallows and potatoes instead.

Cleveland rapper’s music in Oscar winning film

A Cleveland area performer and producer is making her mark on the film and music industry. Her music was just featured in the multi-Oscar winning film "ANORA." And she's now adjusting to the recent success.

Complex tax returns

If you haven’t filed your taxes yet. Time is running out. The deadline is April 15. If you have a side hustle, invest in cryptocurrency or bet on sports you’ll need more than just your W-2.

Prepping your home for spring weather

From falling trees to basement flooding many people across the country have already experienced severe weather this spring. But no matter the season, there are things you can do right now to lower the risk of expensive repairs later on.

Your forecast

Today's rebound is a big one, it's also a brief one. Temps soaring into the 70s could be just enough fuel for isolated storms though. I'm urging you to enjoy the warmth while we have it, we're in the 30s again Tuesday afternoon!

Traffic impacts

Work to begin today on I-271 northbound express lanes

An Ohio Department of Transportation construction project targeting the Interstate 271 northbound exit at Cedar and Brainard roads, as well as the highway’s express lanes, will get under way today.

Heads up for drivers in Medina County.

State Route 162, between Summer Lake Drive and Bear Swamp Road, will close Monday, April 14 for a culvert replacement. The detour route for westbound motorists will be SR 162 west to SR 94 south to I-76 west to SR 57 north to SR 162, and reverse for eastbound motorists. Estimated completion will be Friday, April 18.

