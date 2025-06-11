MORNING DIGEST: Elyria receives grant to improve pedestrian safety after child killed

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday, June 12 and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

Elyria receives pedestrian and cyclist safety grant after child killed

In October, a 9-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a car while riding on Burns Road. Now, the city plans on using more than $1 million granted from the state to construct new sidewalks.

New BMV text scam

Criminals are pretending to be the BMV and claiming residents have outstanding traffic tickets. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank breaks down what you need to know about the latest scam.

What's going on with the rusted bridge in Lorain?

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley is returning to the 28th Street Bridge in Lorain to see if any repairs have been made following our last report.

Your forecast,

Sunshine and above-average temperatures will continue to make headlines across northern Ohio today. While we may see a few more clouds mixed in with sunshine, temperatures will reach the low 80s.s The Power Of 5 team continues to track a cold front that will bring us widespread rain and even thunder by Saturday morning. This will also provide us the chances for rain on Father's Day. While Sunday looks to be more scattered then Saturday, we will update timing as we get closer. So for now enjoy 80-degree temperatures and dry skies.

POWER OF 5 Meteorologist Frank Marzullo

Traffic impacts

