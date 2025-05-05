MORNING DIGEST: Foggy start to your Monday, Are tariffs impacting toys?

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Toys and tariffs

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank is checking with locally-owned toy stores and toy manufacturers about the impact tariffs could have on those businesses.

Cavs fall to Pacers

The Indiana Pacers beat the top-seeded Cavs 121-112 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Cavs will host the Pacers for Game 2 inside Rocket Arena on Tuesday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Aliza Sherman Murder Arrest

We are expecting to learn more about when Gregory Moore will be extradited back here to Ohio. Moore was Aliza Sherman's divorce attorney and is now charged with her murder. Sherman was waiting outside a law office in Cleveland back in 2012 when she was stabbed and later died. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office now says Moore not only orchestrated her murder but participated as well.

Tusky Valley Bus Crash Trial

The trial begins Monday for the truck driver in crash that killed 3 Tusky Valley students and 3 adult chaperones. Jacob McDonald faces 26 charges including aggravated vehicular homicide. Prosecutors allege that on November 14, 2023, McDonald failed to slow his semi-truck on Interstate 70 near Etna, leading to a collision with a car and triggering a catastrophic chain reaction.

Do those test drive-a-bus events actually work?

We have covered several over the years. The latest was in Parma. They just hired ten more drivers who are in training and preparing to drive this coming fall. They say it's all about securing top tier talent as the district cycles through the next wave of retirees.

Student loan repayments

Starting today, the Department of Education will restart collections on defaulted student loans. This will end a pandemic pause that gave people temporary relief.

Rising costs of flowers for Mother's Day

Flowers always make such a great Mother's Day gift. But those store bouquets could cost you a little bit more this year as florists deal with a lot of rising costs of their own. Florists and consumers are feeling the pinch thanks to 10% tariff on imports. 80% of all cut flowers sold in the U.S. are imported.

The National Report

Your forecast

Traffic impacts

