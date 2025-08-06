MORNING DIGEST: Former Cedar Point worker speaks out about possible mold in employee housing

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, August 6, and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

Mold concerns at Cedar Point employee housing

A former Cedar Point employee is raising concerns over where many of those employees live. Joey Davis says the dorms where employees pay to stay have mold. Our ABC sister station in Toledo also reported on complaints of mold in these same dorms back in 2023.News 5’s Clay Lepard has the very latest.

Kent's East Main Street roundabout construction due to start this month

Construction crews are planning to overhaul the always busy, E. Main St.—steps away from Kent State's campus and right near several popular restaurants and businesses. They will add a roundabout on East Main right at the busy intersection of South Willow and Haymaker Parkway. A second round-about will go in at the Horning Road Intersection.

Rise in Insurance Scams

The Cleveland Office of the FBI gave News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank a tip about an increase in cold calls focused on healthcare fraud. Complaints about the scam have been emerging on the internet crime complaint center www.ic3.gov.

One year of recreational marijuana in Ohio

It’s been exactly one year since the sale of adult-use recreational marijuana began in Ohio. There are now 159 dispensaries in the state and according to the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control, there have been more than $702 billion dollars worth of non-medical product sales.

Back to school spending

A recent survey from Credit Karma revealed that 25% of parents are starting with no savings set aside to shop for back-to-school supplies. More than half of parents are planning to sacrifice necessities, such as groceries, to ensure their child has what they need for the school year.

SR-13 north of Good Road in Medina County is now closed for culvert replacement. It is scheduled to reopen Friday. Detour is SR-3 to I-76 east to SR-57 north to SR-162 west to SR-3. Reverse it if you're traveling southbound.

SR-13 between Alpha Road and Omega Road in Huron County is now closed for culvert replacement. It is scheduled to reopen Friday, August 29th. The detour is SR-13 to U.S. 224 east to U.S. 250 west to SR-13.

