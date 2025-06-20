MORNING DIGEST: Freighter removed after getting stuck in the Cuyahoga River near the East Bank of the Flats

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday, June 20th and here is what you need to know.

Freighter freed after getting stuck in Cuyahoga River in the Flats

A large freighter has been freed after getting stuck in the Cuyahoga River near the East Bank of the Flats for hours overnight. The boat was wedged at the mouth of the river. Crews used a tug boat to free it.

Wooster's Homeward Bound makes progress during first months of opening

The community's first 24-hour day and severe weather shelter, which opened in February, is already seeing success. Its goal is to fill in the gaps of other local services by providing food, laundry services and a place to sleep when other shelters are closed. In addition to offering basic needs, guests also have access to computers and can connect with different agencies to help them find the next steps for housing.

White House says President Trump will decide level of U.S. involvement in Iran within two weeks

As Israel and Iran continue to trade blows in the Middle East, President Donald Trump has been extremely cagey about his plans for potential U.S. involvement in the Iranian conflict. On Thursday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump would come to a decision on U.S. involvement within two weeks.

Safe online shopping

It’s easy and convenient to shop for clothes and shoes online, especially when you see a discount.But we have a warning you need to hear this morning. More fraudulent online retailers are popping up and duping consumers out of their hard-earned money.

Researchers here in Northeast Ohio working to find new treatments for Alzheimer’s Disease

University Hospitals is one of 50 sites across the country working on a clinical trial to see if a synthetic version of Vitamin B1 can help slow the progression of this form of dementia. They need your help. They’re looking for people aged 50 to 89 who are in the early stages of the disease.

A seasonal end to the work week and the first day of summer across NEO! Highs will top off in the low to mid 80s this afternoon, under partly sunny skies. An isolated t'shower will be possible, mainly this afternoon, and mainly in our northeastern communities. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight, along with more warmth, as lows drop into the mid to upper 60s. Heat building for the weekend, as highs will be near 90 on Saturday and into the lower 90s on Sunday!

Another interchange ramp is closing tonight on I-480

Beginning tonight at 9 p.m., the Miles Road ramp to I-480 west in Warrensville Heights will be closed for bridge repairs through June 29. The suggested detour is to use Miles Road to Warrensville Road, and then to I-480.

