Morning Digest: Groundbreaking today for West Side Market transformation, Cavs Mitchell to get MRI

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday, May 12th and here is what you need to know.

Groundbreaking today for West Side Market transformation

Today's the official start of the first phase of the West Side Market $68 million transformation project. Changes include an updated produce section, new H-VAC systems, an event space, courtyard and teaching kitchen. The entire project is expected to take about three years to complete.

Cavs all-star guard to get MRI today on injured ankle

Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell will receive an MRI today after sustaining a left ankle injury during Sunday night's loss to the Indiana Pacers. Mitchell was shooting around the court at half-time when he suffered the injury. He did not play in the second half. Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson says he has no idea if Mitchell will be available tomorrow for the Cavs in a must win game 5 at home.

Trial continues for driver in Tusky Valley Bus Crash

As soon as today a judge could decide the fate of the driver accused of causing the deadly crash involving the Tusky Valley band. The trial wrapped up last Thursday for 61-year-old Jacob McDonald. He faces 26 charges. McDonald is accused of failing to slow down his semi-truck leading to the chain reaction crash. This trial does not include a jury. It's a bench trial so a judge is expected to announce his verdict today or tomorrow.

Spike in hospital emergency room visits for unintended drug overdoses

Summit County Public Health Officials say April had the most overdoses of any month so far this year. There were 87 overdoses reported across the county in April. Officials said fentanyl is the driving force behind these overdoses.

Your forecast

Temps are about to soar coming off an incredible weekend. We'll have to dodge rain a couple days this week but the overall trend is for warmth as we head into the middle of the month.

Traffic impacts

