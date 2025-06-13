MORNING DIGEST: How AI is helping construction workers on the road

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday, June 13 and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

How AI is helping construction workers on the road

AI Roadway Technology is a company developing new tech to help construction workers on the road. This new technology involves cameras that would replace the current wires workers lay down on the roads, keeping them out of harm's way.

Eastlake shots fire

Eastlake police was responding to a shooting down at Sherwin shooting parts Thursday night. Officers were responding to the shooting when an east lake police officer vehicle with two officers were involved in a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 91 and Glen Drive. News 5's Mike Holden will be live to share more details.

It's strawberry season

News 5's Nadeen Abusada will be live at Patterson Fruit Farm to check in on this year's strawberry season.

