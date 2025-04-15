MORNING DIGEST: How is Lorain City Schools planning to balance its budget?

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Tuesday and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Akron Public Schools Board of Education holding special meeting

The Akron Public Schools Board of Education is holding a special meeting on Tuesday at 4 p.m. to enter executive session “to consider the employment, dismissal, and discipline of a public employee(s) and/or official(s),” according to the meeting notice. At the conclusion of Monday night's meeting, the school board confirmed it has received the results of an independent investigation against Superintendent Dr. Michael Robinson and it would discuss the findings at the special session. Tuesday's special meeting comes just a day after Board member Gregory Harrison, on Monday night, publicly asked his fellow board members to place Superintendent Robinson on administrative leave. The motion was eventually withdrawn.

We have an update on Lorain City Schools' cost-saving plans

We are following through on the district's efforts to balance the budget. News 5 told you back in November that teachers were offered an incentive to move on. We've now learned 43 teachers took a $65,000 severance package to leave the district. Lorain City Schools is still in need of new HVAC systems, water heaters and roofs at some of its schools and will have a separate renewal levy to go before voters that will be used for everyday operations like teacher salaries. That could happen as soon as November.

Ohio is still a spot for national political figures to test the political waters

Ro Khanna, a Progressive Congressman from Silicon Valley, came to Cleveland to talk about the future of the Democratic Party. A speech carried nationally on C-SPAN. He shared the economic message that he says his party should be selling to Ohio voters, a lot of whom are former Democrats who voted for President Trump.

Tax Day

It’s tax day – the deadline to file your income taxes. We can explain if IRS cuts have any impacts on refunds so far and why the IRS is not expected to bring in as much money this year.

Your forecast

Hopefully, you enjoyed the 70s yesterday. Winter is BACK! Get ready for rain, wind, COLD, and yes, maybe even snowflakes.

Traffic impacts

The City of Cuyahoga Falls has announced a traffic pattern change on Front Street between Broad Boulevard and Grant Avenue, effective Tuesday, April 15, due to ongoing construction on South Front Street.

