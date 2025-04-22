MORNING DIGEST: How Avon Lake residents plan to keep the power plant's memory alive

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Tuesday and here is what you need to know.

How Avon Lake residents plan to keep the power plant's memory alive

The Avon Lake Power Plant may be gone, but community members are keeping its memory alive. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley is following through with the new efforts to preserve the history of the iconic landmark.

Great Lakes Mall up for sale

The city of Mentor has learned that the Washington Prime Group, owners of the Great Lakes Mall, is preparing to sell its entire portfolio of over 70 properties, including the Great Lakes Mall. We look into what the future could hold for the mall.

Meteorologist Trent Magill is live at the Foundry

As people gear up to get on the Cuyahoga River and the lake, Trent has some tips on how to prepare yourself for the cold water. He spoke with the Coast Guard on how they prepare for this season.

Your forecast

Get the sunglasses out, we're bright, breezy, and seasonable today. More heat is building for a nice rebound before rain returns late in the week.

Traffic impacts

