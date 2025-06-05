Morning Digest: 2 downtown Cleveland streets being converted to one-way roads

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday and here is what you need to know.

Two downtown Cleveland streets are being converted to one-way roads

A couple of downtown streets are about to become one-way for cars and trucks in a move city officials believe will both improve vehicle traffic and make it easier for pedestrians and bicyclists to get around. Huron Road will become one-way for vehicles eastbound from East Fourth Street to near East Ninth Street, and Prospect Avenue will become one-way going west from near East Ninth Street to Ontario Street.

Car crashes into utility pole and catches on fire in Richmond Heights

A driver was rescued after their car slammed into a utility pole and caught fire in Richmond Heights. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Richmond Road.The crash knocked out power to nearly 100 FirstEnergy customers.

White House budget proposes cutting 554 NASA Glenn jobs

The White House’s proposed budget for Northeast Ohio’s NASA Glenn Research Center and the Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky calls for cutting about 554 jobs over the next year. When compared to last year's budget, that amounts to a 38% cut of all federal NASA civil servants in the area.

Make the most of your summer internship

Ahead of summer internship and college graduation season, Daniel Zhao at Glassdoor provides tips on how to make sure your internship helps prepare you for your career.

Beloved teacher retires after 49 years

After 49 years, Debbie Chinchar is retiring from St. Bernadette's in Westlake. Today, students, alumni, faculty and friends will line the halls for one final round of applause with a celebratory clap-out in her honor.

Siren's Curse opening date announced

We now know when Cedar Point’s brand new coaster “Siren’s Curse” will open to the public. June 28th, the tilt coaster will open for fans.

Your forecast

Storms returning today. These build midday with some of them building strong enough for damage. Strong winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning are the biggest threat with the strongest storms. We'll be tracking storms from about 12pm through Friday night. Make sure you have a way to stay informed...

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.