MORNING DIGEST: How to save thousands on a new car built in the U.S.

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, July 9, and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Tax breaks for new cars built in the U.S.

If you are in the market for a new car, you can now save money by buying one that's built in the U.S. Under the "One Big, Beautiful Bill" signed by President Donald Trump, you can now deduct the interest you pay on your loan. The deduction is up to $10,000 a year, but for most new car buyers would only be a few thousand for the first year and go down from there.

Ohio State Highway Patrol helping in Texas

A team of troopers from Ohio is set to start working in Texas today. They'll be helping in the search for survivors and victims. The team is expected to be deployed for nine days, but that could change.

Shooting suspect wanted in Summit County

Springfield Township Police say to be on the lookout for 40-year-old Stanley Smith. He is accused of shooting someone in the leg yesterday. Smith was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and checkered shorts. Police say he also has a swastika tattoo.

Debit vs. Credit Cards

It's a choice many of us have to make several times a day if you carry both types of cards. Do you want that money to come out of your bank account immediately, or do you want it to go on your credit card bill to be paid at the end of the month? This morning, we explain how you can choose what card works best for you.

Playhouse Square adds new dining options

Arts, entertainment and culinary worlds are colliding in the heart of downtown as part of Playhouse Square's master plan. Guests can soon check out three new attractions before and after shows. It's an ongoing initiative to encourage guests to explore Downtown Cleveland and all that the theatre district has to offer.

Brook Park planning commission approves zoning for Browns Dome

The Brook Park council voted on Tuesday to approve rezoning the Browns' stadium site, allowing the planning process to move forward. The measure will rezone approximately 176 acres along Snow Road from industrial to a Planned Unit Development District, clearing the way for the project.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.