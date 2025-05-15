MORNING DIGEST: I-480 WB ramp to Ridge Road set to close in June, downed wire has Cleveland mom on edge

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday, May 15 and here is what you need to know.

Murder-Suicide in Cleveland's Kamm's Corner neighborhood

Two men are dead in what’s being investigated as a murder-suicide in Cleveland. It happened Wednesday afternoon in the Kamm’s Corner neighborhood. Cleveland police tell us they found a man lying in the street, dead from a gunshot wound. Neighbors told News 5 the man was mowing the lawn when the shooting happened. A short time later, police found the suspected shooter dead inside a car from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Downed wire has Cleveland mom and neighbors on edge

Strong storms brought down a power line at a Cleveland mom's home. The large downed wire was then tossed in a bush and never cleaned up. It sat there for weeks, putting Chrishawndra Matthews and her neighbors on edge. She reached out to News 5's Mike Holden for help. This morning, he's uncovered who the wire belongs to and found a permanent fix.

Our price tracker takes a look at this week's grocery buys

For three weeks, we've been tracking your grocery prices for our six staple items. Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), a dozen white eggs, and toasted oats cereal. Aldi held the top spot for two weeks, but this week, it slips. Prices are slowly climbing. Meijer now takes the lead as the most affordable overall, holding steady while others rise. While Giant Eagle hasn't been the cheapest, their prices have actually dropped over the past three weeks.

Which trees can cause allergies?

Some trees have higher levels of pollen. In general, the bigger the tree, the more pollen it will produce. So some common trees like oaks, sycamores, birch or hickory can produce lots of pollen, which can cause things like sneezing, watery eyes and congestion.

Cleveland weather

Traffic impacts

The I-480 WB ramp to Ridge Road in Brooklyn is set to close for 60 days starting on June 2. The detour will have a traffic turnaround at Tiedeman Rd. and exit to Ridge Rd. off I-480 eastbound.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.