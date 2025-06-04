Morning Digest: Left in the dark again, higher tariffs on steel imports take effect

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, June 4th and here is what you need to know.

Left in the dark again

It was early January when we first reported multiple power outages across Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood and Lakewood. Now the lights have gone out again twice in the last week including late last night. Our Nadeen Abusada is following through and talking to neighbors who say they are fed up.

Parole hearing today for Akron ex-cop

The former Akron police captain convicted of killing his ex-wife will have his first parole hearing today. Douglas Prade was sentenced to life in prison with possible parole after 26-years back in 19-98 for killing his ex-wife Margot Prade. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections says the parole board will make a recommendation after today’s hearing. It will then go through a quality assurance review. Once that is finished we will know the outcome.

Nurse educator partnership

Two major hospitals in Northeast Ohio are partnering to help develop nurses into healthcare educators. Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals plan to train nurses to become clinic instructors at multiple boot camps this summer. The partnership came about due to critical shortages of qualified people in the field.

Higher tariffs on steel and aluminum imports go into effect

U.S. tariffs entered the spotlight once again in Europe on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump’s 50% levy on steel and aluminum imports to the U.S. are now effect. The increase applies to all trading partners except Britain who is the only country so far that has struck a preliminary trade agreement with the U.S.

Summer travel savings

A new report finds that despite higher prices and an uncertain economy, many Americans still plan to take a summer vacation.We’ll share some tups on how to have an enjoyable trip while also staying within your budget.



Your forecast

Get ready for the hottest day we've seen in MONTHS... We haven't seen 90º since last August... Some of us may see it today. Storm return tonight and cool us off for the rest of the week. Back to more June normals.

Traffic impacts

