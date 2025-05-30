MORNING DIGEST: Lorain County security incident, Kent closes Franklin Avenue for summer months

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Lorain County Security Incident

The Lorain County Commissioners recently became aware of a network security incident that disrupted some systems. At this time, impacted systems remain offline out of an abundance of caution. The commissioners are actively working with third-party experts to assist in our investigation efforts. Several departments are closed until impacted systems are brought back online. These include: Lorain County Court of Common Pleas, General Division and Domestic Relations/Juvenile Court Divisions Lorain County Adult Probation.

Kent Dora Drama

We are following through on a HEATED debate over the City of Kent’s DORA or Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area. The city and business owners were divided over the status of a portion of Franklin Avenue that would traditionally shut down in the warmer months. Despite pushback, city leaders have determined no changes will happen there.

'Don't fix what isn't broken.'

Ohio E-Check Latest

Right now, if you drive a car between four and 25 years old and live in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit you have to get an E-Check. But State Rep. Bill Roemer doesn’t want you to have to do this anymore. Roemer is a co-sponsor of the e-check ease act which is now included in the Ohio Transportation Budget after passing the Ohio House and gaining Governor Mike Dewine’s signature. You can weigh in on E-Check until June 2 by emailing: DAPC-Comments@epa.ohio.gov .

Should E-Check become a thing of the past? You can weigh in

What to buy in June

June is a great month to shop. It’s all about tech gifts to tools for grads and dads and for those ready for a camping trip or long hike.

Interested in a career in the healthcare field?

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley learned of a program that could help anyone interested in joining the field amid staffing shortages.

Interested in health care? Here's how to get your tuition paid

Your forecast

Shower chances increase for your Friday as a low-pressure system from the plains and a cold front from Canada make plans to meet up over Ohio today. Uniform steady showers are most likely in our southern communities this morning and into the afternoon, thanks to the low pressure coming up from the southwest. As the cold front sinks south this evening, scattered storm chances increase for the entire viewing area starting this evening and continuing into tomorrow morning. Severe weather is not expected, but a drop in temperatures is anticipated for the weekend, accompanied by an increase in wind. Saturday could get stuck in the 50s for some with breezy NW winds 10-20 mph.

Cleveland weather

Traffic impacts

