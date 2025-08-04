MORNING DIGEST: Major construction project begins today on I-90

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday, August 4th and here is what you need to know.

Major construction project begins today on I-90 near Lakewood

Today work will begin on a stretch of I-90 near Lakewood to completely overhaul the pavement from the ground up to prevent future flooding issues like we saw last week when drivers were stuck for hours.The $173 million dollar project also includes median barrier and overhead lighting replacements.The project should be completed in October of 2028.

Man accused of threatening Rep. Max Miller in court

The man accused of threatening the life of Congressman Max Miller will be arraigned in court. A grand jury indicted Feras Hamdan last month on charges of ethnic intimidation, menacing and tampering with evidence.Video from Hamdan’s phone shows the moment he pulled up next to Miller on I-90. He can be heard on video calling Rep. Miller a racist and a homophobic slur. Miller then claims the suspect swerved toward him and threatened to kill him.

Public Transportation returns to Wooster today

The city is rolling out its Way-Go Bus Service today. For months, News 5 has been telling you about efforts to replace the Wayne County transit system since it shut down last summer. The bus will run Monday through Saturday on a loop around the city. You’ll also be able to schedule on-demand rides.

More Than $633,000 in Missing Money Discovered at the 2025 Ohio State Fair

The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Unclaimed Funds had a booth at the Ohio State Fair and it was a very popular stop. During the 12-day fair, approximately 1,200 visitors initiated claims totaling $633,873.18, with one individual starting a claim for more than $60,000 in funds.

A new way to save

Remember the coupon inserts that used to show up with your Sunday paper or a few days later at your front door? Those days are pretty much gone.But the good news is there are still plenty of ways to save big money on your favorite items, if you know where to look with digital coupons.

