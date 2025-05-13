MORNING DIGEST: Man rescued after getting stuck in underground pipe

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Tuesday, May 13 and here is what you need to know.

Man gets rescued after getting stuck in underground pipe

Emergency crews in Summit County just rescued a man trapped in a drainage pipe, hundreds of feet below the ground. It happened in the Village of Clinton in the area of North 4th Avenue and North 1st Street. Our Mike Holden will bring you the very latest.

Ohio company took some local customers' cash and has yet to deliver on promises

Remember the storm system last August that brought tornadoes, lots of damage and plenty of clean-up headaches in Northeast Ohio? Well, now the Ohio Attorney General is investigating claims that a roofing-and-siding company made promises, took money, and so far has not done any work on some people’s homes.

4 killed in fire in Ashtabula County

Four people are dead following a fire at a Kingsville Township mobile home early Monday morning. The Kingsville Township Fire Department said the home was engulfed in flames, and was eventually destroyed before first responders from multiple area departments could finally get the fire under control. The Ohio State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the blaze.

Will Donovan Mitchell play for the Cavs in a must-win game 5?

Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell thinks he'll be able to play tonight but other reports say it will be a game time decision. Tip off for Game 5 is set for 7 p.m. tonight at Rocket Arena.

More millennials racking up credit debt and asking for help to dig out of it

New data reveals a significant rise in the number of millennials dealing with debt. Millennials now make up the largest generation of clients turning to Money Management International. The nonprofit helps consumers get control of their debt.

