MORNING DIGEST: Man killed by Medina County sheriff's deputies, Beware of Turnpike text scams

Man killed by Medina County sheriff's deputies outside Cleveland Staples

A man is dead after being shot by two Medina County sheriff's deputies during a federal "narcotics investigation" late Wednesday afternoon at the Staples store on West 117th Street. Law enforcement officers were outside the Staples around 4:30 p.m. when authorities claim a suspect wielded a knife, prompting the Medina County deputies to fire upon him.

Turnpike text scams

Scammers are sending fraudulent texts that attempt to impersonate legitimate toll agencies and solicit payment information through fake websites. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank tells you what drivers need to know.

Malley’s Chocolates and Brewnuts Team Up for a Limited-Time Carmallow Egg Donut

Malley’s Chocolates and Brewnuts are proud to announce a limited-time offering just in time for Easter: the Carmallow Egg Donut. This exclusive donut will be available April 17, 18, and 19 at all three Malley’s Ice Cream Parlor locations (Lakewood, North Olmsted and Mentor) and at Brewnuts (Detroit Shoreway neighborhood (65th and Detroit)). Limited quantities, while supplies last.

Good Morning Cleveland at 4:30

Your forecast

Frosty start to the day but bright sun teaming up with a light southwest breeze and temps are SOARING today. Soak up the sun, Meteorologist Trent Magill tracking rain for our Easter Weekend

Traffic impacts

