Morning Digest: Man killed in police shooting, Downed wires cleaned up after News 5 intervenes

Man killed in police shooting in Columbus

Columbus police received a call for a man threatening to kill a woman inside an apartment building. Swat and hostage negotiators tried talking to the man for over an hour. But just before midnight, the man opened the door with the woman and guns in his hands. The man raised the gun and that's when officers fired and killed him.

Fremont train accident

A 5-year-old girl who was missing after a deadly train collision in Fremont has been found dead. A grandmother, mother and her 5-year-old and 14-month old daughters were all walking on a railroad bridge when investigators say they were hit by a train. The two women were killed. The 18-month old was rescued from the water and taken to a local hospital. She is in critical condition.

Downed Wire Drama

After weeks of frustration over downed wires tossed in a bush in her backyard, a Cleveland mom is breathing a sigh of relief. Those wires have now been cleaned up after News 5 intervened. Our Mike Holden has been there from the beginning working to get answers.

Akron middle school closed due to vandalism

An Akron middle school will be closed Tuesday after it was vandalized over the weekend. Ten classrooms at Innes Community Learning Center were ransacked with chairs and garbage cans overturned and school supplies thrown on the floor. To allow facility teams time to complete clean-up and give teachers the opportunity to restore their classrooms, Innes CLC will remain closed on Tuesday.

Euclid pedestrian Islands

More safety improvements are coming to the city of Euclid. New pedestrian islands will soon appear along Euclid Avenue. These improvements are aimed at keeping pedestrians safe. Construction is expected to finish this summer.

