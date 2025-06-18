MORNING DIGEST: ODOT truck hit overnight, Cuyahoga County Council: Browns are going to Brook Park

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, June 18 and here is what you need to know.

ODOT truck hit overnight

We are following breaking news from overnight. An ODOT truck was hit on I-90 eastbound near Eddy Road. A Cleveland EMS captain informed us that they transported an ODOT worker to the hospital. No word on their condition. ODOT says this is the 71st ODOT crew hit this year. They had 88 hit all of last year.

Cuyahoga County Council urges Executive Chris Ronayne to give up the fight to keep the Browns in Cleveland

Cuyahoga County Council members delivered a clear message to Executive Chris Ronayne and his administration during this week’s Economic Development and Planning Committee meeting. They say it’s time to accept that the Browns are moving their stadium to Brook Park and the county needs to start planning accordingly.

We’re following through on a unique experience for students in Ashtabula County

An aviation course has landed once again at the Ashtabula Technical & Career Campus. News 5 visited the campus last year, which was the first time the course was offered. News 5’s Caitlin Hunt just checked back on the program this year. She learned the course now lasts three weeks and has a class size of about 20 students. Now, students will be trying for a drone pilot license.

An Akron couple has taken glamping to a whole new level

Today, the Adventure Bandits are bringing hundreds of their fans and friends to Tuscarawas County for their annual “Glamp-Out.” The massive four-day event is at Atwood Campground in Mineral City. It’s more than just camping. There will be arts and crafts, a cornhole tournament and informational workshops.



Your forecast

Another warm and muggy one across NEO! Isolated storms will begin to develop this afternoon, with the possibility of heavy rain and lightning. More storms are likely by this evening and into the first half of the overnight period. This will be the time frame during which severe weather is possible. Damaging winds, isolated large hail, and an isolated tornado will be possible, along with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Temperatures will top in the low to mid-80s this afternoon, and will only cool into the upper 60s once again during the overnight.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.