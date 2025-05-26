Morning Digest: Officer-involved shooting in Akron

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday, May 26th and here is what you need to know.

Officer-involved shooting in Akron

Just before 11:30 p.m. last night officers responded to a call to check the welfare of a teen in the 400 block of grant street. While on scene, officers heard gunshots nearby. Moments later, officers responded to 440 Sherman St., and exited their marked patrol car to investigate. As officers were approaching, they encountered a man armed with a firearm running out of an apartment. The suspect began shooting, causing the officers to return fire as they took cover. The suspect ran away but was arrested a few blocks away, without incident. A firearm and over a dozen shell casings were recovered from the scene. Upon further investigation, a 27-year-old female inside one of the apartments was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to a local hospital by EMS with a non-life-threatening injury. The two officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave per departmental procedure.

Suspect in Aliza Sherman killing back in Northeast Ohio

The man accused in the cold case murder of Aliza Sherman is back in Ohio. Sherman's former divorce attorney Gregory Moore is being held at the Cuyahoga County jail and is expected to be in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court this week to face the 10-count indictment in the murder of Sherman. He has been indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of conspiracy, six counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping.

Rising air conditioning costs

As we head into the summer months, many Americans are tightening their budgets. But there's one expense you can't skip, your electric bill. This morning, we have some money-saving tips to help you keep cool without breaking the bank.

Trump delays E.U. tariffs until July 9th

On Sunday, President trump announced a delay in implementing a proposed a 50% tariff on EU imports, rescheduling the start date from June 1st to July 9th. This decision follows a constructive phone call between Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Queen Moves" expanding their reach

This morning we are following up on "QUEEN MOVES". The community non-profit was started by some area moms. Their goal is to support struggling families and help folks get back on their feet—one article of clothing at a time. Their mission continues to evolve-- as they're working to expand their reach. News 5's Mike Holden shows us what's new and their plans for the future.

Your forecast

Temperatures will be *slightly* warmer for Memorial Day. We'll touch the middle to even upper 60s today, and it looks dry all day with variable clouds. However, the rain returns late Tuesday. On and off rain chances will continue throughout the rest of the work week with more seasonal temperatures in the low 70s.

Traffic impacts

