MORNING DIGEST: Officer Phillip Wagner's Memorial set for later today

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, July 30, and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

Today on GMC

Officer Phillip Wagner's Memorial set for later today

The procession from North Ridgeville to Rocket Arena will begin at 7:30 a.m. The funeral is set to start at 11 a.m. at Rocket Arena.

End of Watch

Pretrial In Aliza Sherman murder

This morning, News 5 continues to follow through. The former attorney for Aliza Sherman is set to appear in court yet again. Gregory Moore has been charged in connection with her death. Moore has since been placed on court-supervised release ahead of his trial. He will be in court again later this morning.

Ohioans in Hawaii During Tsunami Warning

A massive earthquake off the coast of Russia prompted tsunami evacuation warnings for Hawaii and parts of the West Coast. Hear from an Ohioans about their experience.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Rain is holding off until tonight/Thursday morning, so get ready for yet another super steamy day. Temperatures are back in the upper 80s/90s, with heat index readings well into the 90s. Much more comfortable air settles in through the weekend AFTER Thursday's storms.

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

Expect delays during the morning commute for the procession for Officer Phillip Wagner's Memorial. The procession to Rocket Arena from Liston Funeral Home in North Ridgeville will begin around 7:30 a.m.

The route is:

-Eastbound on Center Ridge Road

-South on Lear Nagle Road

-East on Lorain Road

-Eastbound on I-480

-Northbound on I-71

-East on I-90

Center Ridge from Stoney Ridge Road to Maddock Road will close around 6:30 a.m. for vehicles to line up for the procession. Traffic will be maintained.

Following the memorial, another procession will travel to Bellevue, Ohio, for a private burial service. Traffic will be maintained, but officers will be closing highway entrance ramps during the procession.

The route is:

-I-90 west out of Downtown Cleveland

-Pass through Route 254 transition point

-Move from I-90 westbound to Ohio Turnpike

-Exit turnpike at exit 110 to SR-4 north

-Continue onto Portland Road to Flat Rock Road South

-Flat Rock Road to U.S. 20 West

-U.S. 20 west to Riddle Road to York Chapel

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.