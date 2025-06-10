MORNING DIGEST: 1 killed in overnight house fire in Cleveland

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Tuesday, June 10 and here is what you need to know.

One killed in overnight house fire in Cleveland

We are following breaking news from Cleveland's west side. One person was killed after a house fire on West 148th Street near Terminal Avenue. Our Nadeen Abusada will be live all morning, providing you with the latest updates.

'Just a tragic situation out here.' Woman killed after house fire in Cleveland

Uniontown Police investigate multiple arsons

In the early morning hours of Sunday, June 8 a large dumpster was set on fire at the warehouse building on Apache Street, a bathroom facility was set on fire at the Uniontown Community Park and in Summit County Sheriffs jurisdiction, two bathroom facilities were set on fire at Diamond baseball fields off of Kreighbaum Road. In the early morning hours of June 9, a 16 passenger van was as set on fire at the warehouse building on Apache Street.

BMV Scam

The Ohio BMV has issued a warning about a texting scam where scammers are impersonating the BMV to trick individuals into providing personal or financial information. The scammers are sending text messages claiming recipients have an outstanding traffic ticket and are demanding immediate payment to avoid license suspension.

RTA begins major upgrade to one of its aging stations

The RTA East 79th Street Blue-Green Station is now closed for the next year as it undergoes a complete rebuild. It will have on-demand heating, allowing riders to turn on the heat with the push of a button. Public art and sidewalks will also be installed to tie the station to the adjacent Hillside Community Park.

Your forecast

Find time to get outside, it's a GORGEOUS day. Sunny, 75 degrees, with only a light southwest breeze! Enjoy it, summer heat returns tomorrow, storms return this weekend.

Cleveland weather

Traffic impacts

