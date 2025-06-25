MORNING DIGEST: Power outage closes Cleveland City Hall and Public Auditorium today

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, June 25th and here is what you need to know.

Power outage closes Cleveland City Hall and Public Auditorium

Cleveland City Hall and Public Auditorium will be closed today, and Cuyahoga County offices are delaying opening because of the effects of a power outage caused by a fire at a substation. Cleveland Municipal Court will have only arraignment jail hearings Wednesday. All other hearings will be continued. A planned celebration Wednesday of the grand opening of the new Cuyahoga County Board of Elections at the former Plain Dealer building on Superior Avenue has been postponed. A new date will be announced.

Man killed in officer-involved shooting on I-480 at Tiedeman Road

A suspect is dead after a police standoff and fatal crash at Interstate 480 and Tiedeman Road led to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon. The Parma Heights Police Department was in pursuit of a Black F-150 pickup truck Tuesday morning when it crashed at Tiedeman Road and I-480 with two other vehicles. The two other vehicles were evacuated from the scene, and three injured people were also taken for treatment during the standoff. The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the F-150 was threatening to shoot himself and had a gun to his head. After about four hours of the standoff, the man finally got out of his vehicle with a gun in his hand. He was then shot by a tactical officer. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Route 21 in Independence buckles, heat likely to blame

Repairs are underway to fix a portion of Route 21 southbound right in front of the Independence Tavern. It is currently down to one lane in both directions. The city engineer for Independence tells us a portion of the road buckled during the high temperatures over the weekend. Crews have begun fixing the issue, and the road should open fully in a day.

Body recovered from Portage Lakes swimming area

Cost of homeownership

Home-buying is the biggest single expense most Americans will ever have. But once you have the keys to your kingdom, the costs just keep coming. We’ll show you the best ways to keep those costs under control.

Summer Utility Scams

As the temperatures heat up, so do the threats of scams. News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank talked to FirstEnergy about summer utility scams. They say to be cautious if you receive a call, text, or email stating that your electricity will be shut off unless you send money immediately. If you experience this issue, please contact your utility company directly using the phone number listed on your most recent bill.

Guardians in studio

The Cleveland Guardians will join us in studio this morning to talk about their big homestand starting tonight. Some of the promotions include:



June 27 vs St Louis

Free Shirt Friday Dollar Dog Night Fireworks $2 Pregame in the District Black Excellence Celebration presented by Nestle



June 28 vs St Louis

Cleveland Buckeyes Cap giveaway courtesy of Pepsi $2 Pregame in the District



June 29 vs St Louis

Kids Fun Day



Your forecast

Storms are bringing minimal relief from the heat. Not testing record, but highs well above the norm are still helping fuel strong (potentially damaging) storms this afternoon.

Cleveland weather

Traffic impacts

