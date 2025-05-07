Morning Digest: Real ID now required for air travel, Cavs lose in heartbreaking fashion

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, May 7th and here is what you need to know.

The Real ID deadline is today.

How many times have you gotten to the airport and realized you didn't have your ID? A version of that stress will soon dawn on many Americans starting Wednesday, May 7. For years, travelers have seen signs posted throughout TSA checkpoints that a Real ID will be needed soon, but it's finally becoming a reality. News 5's Caitlin Hunt is live at Hopkins Airport this morning with everything you need to know.

RELATED: Real IDs now needed to travel. Here's what you need to know at the airport.

Cavs lose in heartbreaking fashion

A heartbreaking end to what appeared to be a dominant Game 2 gave the Cavs their second loss of the series, dropping Tuesday's game 120-119 to the Pacers on a game-winning three from Tyrese Haliburton.

Apartment building evacuated

An apartment building in Ohio City was evacuated overnight because of a co leak. Cleveland firefighters were on scene for more than two hours and used fans to clear the building. No one was taken to the hospital and everyone is now allowed back inside their apartment units.

Quaker Square Redevelopment

A group of local developers are in the process of purchasing Quaker Square. Their mission is to reimagine the land that time forgot. News 5 anchor Tessa Ditirro had the chance to go back inside and see it all again before the work begins.

Issue 2 Passes

Issue 2 passed overwhelmingly. It means your city or village will have more money to fix potholes, revamp bridges or really do anything infrastructure related. These $2.5 billion in bonds can only be used for government projects.

Papal Conclave

Roman Catholic cardinals will begin the task of electing a new pope today, locking themselves away from the world until they choose the man they hope can unite a diverse but divided global Church. In a process dating to medieval times, the cardinals will file into the Vatican's frescoed Sistine Chapel after a public Mass in St. Peter's Basilica and start their secret conclave for a successor to Pope Francis, who died last month.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Today As It Happened

Your forecast

Drying out overnight but we're not totally done with the rain this week... I'm still tracking a few t-storms tomorrow. But... wait until you see the weekend!

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.