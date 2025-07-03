MORNING DIGEST: Algae Bloom forecast for Lake Erie

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday, July 3rd and here is what you need to know.

Dogs and fireworks

The July 4th Holiday is a celebratory time for so many of us. But for our four-legged friends, it can be highly dangerous and stressful. Some local veterinarians say it's the busiest day of the year in their emergency department.

New e-bike rules in effect in Avon Lake

Avon Lake City Council recently passed an emergency ordinance updating the city’s bicycle regulations to include e-bikes. The legislation was fast-tracked due to safety concerns and complaints from residents about improper e-bike usage. News 5's John Kosich is breaking down what riders need to know.

Algae Bloom forecast for Lake Erie

NOAA is forecasting a mild to moderate harmful algal bloom in western Lake Erie this summer. This year’s bloom is expected to measure 3 on the severity index, with a potential range of 2–4. Power of 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill will be live at Edgewater Beach to explain the impact this will have on us here in Northeast Ohio.

Blossom Musical Festival starts tonight

If you're looking for a way to celebrate July 4th, the Cleveland Orchestra is kicking off a summer of performances at Blossom. The season is kicking off with the "Salute to America" show for the Fourth of July holiday. But there are plenty more shows lined up all summer long. The orchestra will be playing along with two films this year. "Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone" and "The Lion King."

