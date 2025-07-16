MORNING DIGEST: Roadwork to begin next week near busy Avon Commons, E-Check close to ending?

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, July 16th and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

State closer to ending E-Check program

Ohio has moved closer than ever to ending its mandatory E-Check program that requires motorists in Greater Cleveland to get a vehicle emissions test every two years. The new two-year state budget requires the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency director to “immediately discontinue” the E-check program and “take any actions necessary to effectuate” its termination if the U.S. EPA determines that it is no longer necessary in order for Ohio to comply with federal ozone standards.

Road work to begin next week near Avon Commons

One of the busiest intersections in Northeast Ohio is about to get even more congested. If you're a frequent shopper at Avon Commons, be prepared to pack your patience for the next 14 months. Construction begins Monday, July 21.

Home warranty caution

Home warranties are popular policies you can take out that cover repairs of your home’s major systems and appliances. However, as we discovered, they may not be worth the cost or the trouble.

Cleveland Clinic implements new scheduling rules

The Cleveland Clinic is implementing new precautions regarding measles. Patients scheduling appointments are now asked if their visit involves possible exposure to or symptoms of measles.

ODOT highlights litter issue in state

Enough trash to fill every seat in the Browns' future stadium five times, that's what the Ohio Department of Transportation says they've picked up from the highways this year alone. That's over 340,000 bags of litter across the Buckeye State.

National Urban League conference starts today

The National Urban League is kicking off its 2025 conference today at the Huntington Convention Center. Thousands of leaders in business, philanthropy, politics and several other fields will be in town for a discussion surrounding issues of systemic racism and discrimination.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.