MORNING DIGEST: Search continues today for dad missing in Cuyahoga River

Search continues today for dad missing in Cuyahoga River

Search operations will resume at 8 a.m. for a dad who went missing in the Cuyahoga River near Gorge Metro Park. On Sunday, the body of a 5-year-old boy was recovered. Safety forces urge the public to avoid the Cuyahoga River and the surrounding Gorge Metro Park area due to dangerous water conditions and to avoid disruption of the search operations.

Sisters help revitalize Brookmere Cemetery in Cleveland

This morning, we’re returning to Brookmere Cemetery nearly 10 months after we last checked in. News 5’s Mike Holden has learned visible change is well underway. From cleaned headstones to fresh landscaping and American Flags to honor the veterans who fought for our freedom.

Cooling centers open today in Akron and Cleveland

Cleveland:

With dangerously high heat today, officials in Cleveland and Akron are keeping local cooling centers open longer. Cooling centers in Cleveland will stay open those days, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.

Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.

Gunning Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 16700 Puritas Ave.

Kovacic Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 6250 St. Clair Ave.

Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 6301 Lorain Ave.

Frederick Douglass Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 15401 Miles Ave.

All playground and youth outdoor programs are suspended on Monday and Tuesday.

Akron:

The City of Akron is also keeping the Summit Lake Community Center, 380 W. Crosier St., open as a cooling center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Saving on dining out

Who doesn’t like going out to eat and getting a break from cooking? Of course, you’ve probably noticed how prices have really gone up at restaurants. We have some tips on the best ways to save money the next time you eat out.

