MORNING DIGEST: Severe storms possible today, what's that smell in Lake County?

Sewer issues in Lake County

Residents in the Woodhill Subdivision, particularly those on Lenore Drive, Lorrey Place, Richard Drive, and Sarah Court, have been experiencing a persistent and overpowering sewer odor, and they are concerned about potential public health impacts.

Overnight house fire in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood

We are following breaking news on a house fire in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. It happened a little after 2 a.m. at a home on West 10th Street. Video shows the front of the home charred and gone. The good news is no one was injured.

Shooting on the Las Vegas Strip

Breaking this morning, terrifying moments on the busy Las Vegas Strip. Gun shots ringing out near the Bellagio Hotel and Casino. Right now, we don’t know how many people are shot. But Las Vegas Police say a homicide investigation is underway.

North Union Farmer's Market Arson update

After a truck was damaged due to arson earlier this year, the farmers' market has finally been able to purchase a new one. News 5 anchor Tiffany Tarpley is following through with the latest.

Nick Chubb to Texans?

The Nick Chubb era may soon be coming to an end here in Cleveland. NFL Network is reporting that Chubb is expected to sign with the Houston Texans. Chubb ranks third on the Browns all-time rushing list.

Akron native Paul Tazewell wins Tony Award

Months after making history as the first Black man to win an Academy Award for costume design, Akron native Paul Tazewell made some more Sunday night — becoming only the second person ever to win both an Oscar and a Tony Award for costume design in the same calendar year.

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Plan on storms today. Scattered rain with a few rumbles and downpours arriving this morning followed by stronger storms this afternoon. The high chance for severe (damaging) storms is south and east of Cleveland and Akron this afternoon. We'll be tracking these storms all day.

Cleveland weather

Traffic impacts

