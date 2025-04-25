MORNING DIGEST: Some streetlights in Akron have been out for 5 years, Real ID starts in a few days

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday and here is what you need to know.

Some streetlights in Akron have been out for 5 years

In March, we showed you some dark streets in Akron troubling neighbors and city councilman. Since then, some streetlights have been turned back on. But others are still left in the dark. After seeing our first report, an Akron man reached out to Tessa Ditirro about the lights on his street and we’ve learned some have not been working for 5 years.

The Browns are on the clock

The Browns currently have the 1st pick of the second round. The big question is will they address the quarterback position? Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is still on the board following the first round of the NFL draft. The Browns also now hold the 36 overall pick after making a trade with the Jaguars on day one of the NFL Draft. As part of that trade, the Browns moved back to the 5th overall pick and selected Michigan DT Mason Graham.

Real ID deadline looming

In less than two weeks, you'll need a REAL ID certification on your driver's license to fly. Here's what you need to get one or how you can bypass it.

Walsh University pediatric simulators

Walsh University’s Byers School of Nursing is delighted to announce the addition of two high-fidelity simulators, Margo and Francis, which will transform how nursing students prepare for real-world clinical scenarios.

Your forecast

Grab the rain gear as you head out the door this morning.

On and off showers and storms are expected all day today.

There will be periods with dry time, but we'll be dodging hit-or-miss storms through this evening.

Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats, but we will be watching for any stronger storms.

These t-storms will usher in MUCH colder air for the weekend.

Highs will only be in the 50s on Saturday, with a slight improvement on Sunday. However, most of the weekend will be dry, following a couple of morning showers on Saturday.

Traffic impacts

