Morning Digest: Some streetlights remain out in Downtown Cleveland

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday, May 29th and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Two officers shot near Columbus

The search is on for a man accused of shooting two police officers in Central Ohio. Authorities are on the lookout for 21 year-old Daveonte Dixon. Authorities say Dixon was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over light night in Mifflin Township. During the traffic stop, Dixon tried to run. Officers chased after him and that’s when he shot both officers. Both were taken to nearby hospitals. They are now in stable condition. Dixon remains on the loose.

Some streetlights remain out in Downtown Cleveland

We introduced you to Robert Carillio back in February. He came to us with a laundry list of broken lights across town. Our Mike Holden got results with some of the locations fixed. But now more than three months later, we've learned some other spots still remain broken. We are following through and working to get answers.

This app could cut your grocery prices in half

Grocery prices continue to strain household budgets—and that's exactly why we have launched a weekly price tracker to help you save before you shop. Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Heinen's and Dave's Market— checking prices on everyday essentials.

Cleveland Clinic announces change to its copay policy

Earlier this month, Cleveland Clinic announced that its patients would have to pay their co-pay before seeing a doctor. If they couldn’t pay, they would have to reschedule their appointment. The move caused outrage. So now Cleveland Clinic is announcing a change. The Clinic says if you can’t pay at the time of your appointment, you won’t have to reschedule, but you will have to set up a 0% interest payment plan. This rule will go into effect on June 1.

We introduce you to the only female-owned and operated fly-fishing guide service in Northeast Ohio

An Akron woman is on a mission to share her passion for fly fishing. She is taking folks from all walks of life out on the water to teach them a new skill. Christa Clasgens owns Silverhen Fly Co., the only female-owned and operated fly-fishing guide service in Ohio. Recently, she has seen a significant increase in a certain demographic taking over the waterways.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Today As It Happened

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.