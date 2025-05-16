MORNING DIGEST: Storms fading this morning but be prepared for more tonight

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday, May 16 and here is what you need to know.

Tuskegee Bus Crash Verdict

A man is facing 26 charges for the deaths of three high school students, two chaperones and a teacher after a crash happened on Interstate 70 in November 2023.

Munn Road Murder/ Suicide

We're following through on breaking news out of Cleveland. We just learned that the man who shot his neighbor in his front yard before killing himself had been arrested more than a dozen times. He's been previously convicted on charges including robbery, aggravated menacing and assault.

Cleveland Marathon Preps

Marathon weekend is upon us. The fun begins Friday, May 16, when the Cleveland Marathon Health and Fitness Expo presented by University Hospitals begins at noon at the Huntington Convention Center. On Saturday, May 17, 5K and 10K runners and walkers hit the streets. Sunday, May 18, is race day beginning at 7 a.m. Good luck to everyone participating! You can find a full schedule of events here.

Man returns to marathon after suffering cardiac arrest

Your forecast

Storms fading this morning with another big blast of heat and humidity on the way with us heading back into the 80s this afternoon! Make sure you have a way to get updates tonight, though. I'm tracking another shot at storms before much cooler and less humid air settles back into Northeast Ohio.

Cleveland weather

Traffic impacts

