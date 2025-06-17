Morning Digest: Streetlight broken for 5 years fixed after News 5 steps in

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Tuesday, June 17th and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Let there be light

A streetlight in Akron that was broken for 5 years has been fixed after News 5 report. Residents who live along Riverwoods Drive say they called FirstEnergy more than a dozen times with no results. But now after our original story in April, we've learned at least one streetlight has been fixed. Our Nadeen Abusada is following through on the progress and what FirstEnergy is saying this morning.

Massillon installs speed tables in an effort to crack down on speeding

Five speed tables were just installed in Massillon aimed at slowing vehicular traffic in residential neighborhoods. Three speed tables were installed on Lake Avenue NE and one each on Main Avenue W and Burd Avenue NE. These three streets were chosen based on the number of complaints made by residents. The speed tables will be removed in November for winter storage and placed back on the roads next spring.

Three Ohio lawmakers reveal their names were on Minnesota shooting suspect's 'materials'

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, Rep. Greg Landsman and Congresswoman Joyce Beatty were all named. The specifics of what the alleged gunman said the three Ohio lawmakers are unclear at this time.

Debt collection calls soaring

More than 112,000 calls from a debt collection company were reported to the FTC in the first quarter of this year. That's more than double the amount during the same time period in 2024. News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with an expert about who's being targeted the most.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

A few showers and or a rumble of thunder possible this morning, giving way to more scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, as highs top off in the lower 80s this afternoon. An isolated storm chance will linger into this evening, as temperatures only fall back into the upper 60s tonight.

Traffic impacts

Progress Drive in Strongsville is being closed just east of Alameda Drive for an emergency situation.

SR-528 entrance ramp to I-90 eastbound is now closed through Monday, June 23rd for pavement work.

I-480 under Great Northern Boulevard will have overnight restrictions through Saturday, June 21st for bridge work.

Snow Rd. under SR-237 will close tonight at 9 p.m. for through Wednesday at 5 a.m. for bridge work.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.