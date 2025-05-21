MORNING DIGEST: Streets to go dark to deter mayflies, community calls for bar to be shut down

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, May 21 and here is what you need to know.

Shooting has community calling for bar to be shut down

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting occurred outside of the Showcase Bar and Grille in Garfield Heights early Saturday morning. Residents who live nearby told us there has been a history of violence at the bar, and they want it closed down for safety reasons. There is a town hall scheduled tonight at 7 p.m. at the Garfield Heights Civic Center, where residents are encouraged to voice their concerns on this and other violence around local establishments.

Towns along Lake Erie prepare for nighttime streetlight shutdown to avoid mayfly swarm

As communities along Lake Erie brace for the mass arrival of mayflies this summer, FirstEnergy is proactively working to keep lakeshore roads safe. Since mayflies are attracted to light, temporarily turning off streetlights can help deter swarms of insects and prevent hazardous driving conditions. The annual emergence of the mayflies typically comes in late June and can last until September. In preparation for their arrival, Ohio Edison will begin to suspend streetlight service along several roads in Port Clinton, Marblehead and Erie Township for several weeks. The company will resume streetlight service once the hatching season ends.

Understanding Medicaid work requirements

You've likely heard Medicaid in the news recently because of changes that Republicans want to make in order to pass President Trump's mega tax bill. So what are they, and why should you care? Here is the phrase you are going to want to familiarize yourself with: "Community engagement requirement." It would force many Medicaid recipients to work, volunteer, or educate themselves for a minimum amount of time each month. One idea calls for at least 80 hours of such work monthly. Medicaid recipients would have to verify with the federal government what they are doing. Exemptions would be allowed based on age and life events like certain medical conditions.

Holiday chicken and beef prices

Memorial Day is one of the peak weekends of the year for grilling out, along with the Fourth of July. Unfortunately, beef and chicken prices are high this year, but we found some great ways to save.

Your forecast

A round of heavier rain and even a few rumbles of thunder early Wednesday morning. We'll get some more dry time midday before round two rolls in during the second half of the day. Temps should rebound back into the middle 60s. Mild but nowhere near the norm for mid to late May. Round two should be a bit more widespread and intense. There's a low chance of severe weather, with gusty winds and hail possible. Downpours are more likely as the upper low (main storm system) approaches from the west. We'll have a bit more energy for the storms to feed off of.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.