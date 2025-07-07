MORNING DIGEST: Strong storms bring heavy rain and localized flooding today

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Euclid Fire

A fire broke out at a single-family home on East 239th Street just off Babbitt Road around 2:00 a.m. By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Man rescues woman from Euclid house fire

Wheelchair Hit-Skip

Cleveland Police are investigating a hit-skip crash that happened late last night. It happened on Fulton Road near Trent Avenue. EMS tells News 5 that they took a 68-year-old man to Metro Hospital in critical condition.

Police investigate hit-skip involving man in wheelchair

University Hospital's CINEMA Program

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley heads back to University Hospitals to check out how the CINEMA Program, which helps patients receive care for heart, diabetes and general health, is doing.

Cleveland Clinic extends hours

Cleveland Clinic is extending its hours for outpatient specialty appointments, as well as elective surgeries and procedures, to include most evenings and Saturdays at certain Northeast Ohio locations.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Your forecast

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.