Morning Digest: Suspect in Aliza Sherman murder case due in court

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, May 28 and here is what you need to know.

Suspect in Aliza Sherman murder case due in court this morning

The man accused of killing Cleveland Clinic nurse Aliza Sherman more than a decade ago will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. at Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. Gregory Moore faces one count of aggravated murder, one count of conspiracy, six counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping in the killing of Sherman. We are also just learning that Moore’s attorney is trying to get him out of jail on bond before the case goes to trial. His attorney filed a motion yesterday arguing Moore has “every intention of facing the accusations against him, for which he maintains his innocence.” He also says Moore was in Texas to be with his dying father, who has since passed away, and he argues it has never been a concern that his client is a flight risk.

Final day for one Cleveland elementary school

Today will be the final day of instruction at Newton D. Baker School of the Arts in Cleveland. The CMSD Board of Education voted to close the school last month due to worsening conditions caused by last winter’s harsh weather, including a leaking roof. Repairs would have cost the district about $30 million. Starting this fall, students will be split up between Wilbur Wright and Clara Westropp.

Search for attempted kidnapper in Medina

Medina police need your help to track down a man who tried to kidnap a 10-year-old boy. It happened in the playground area of Forest Meadows Apartments on Monday afternoon. Thankfully, the boy was able to break free and get to his family. But the man took off. The suspect is described by police as being:



White male, approximately 30 years old.

Around 6 feet tall, skinny build.

Blonde hair, short scruffy blonde beard.

Wearing brown skinny pants, a white t-shirt with a black collar, and black and white shoes.

Should you pay property taxes?

A grassroots group is one step closer to putting the idea on your November ballot. Citizens for Property Tax Reform are collecting signatures for a petition to amend the Ohio Constitution and eliminate property taxes. Critics say that without property taxes, funding schools and essential services is a challenge. The group needs 600,000 signatures by July 1.

Traffic fatalities down for Memorial Day Weekend

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released its Memorial Day weekend crash report, stating that fatal crashes decreased from 2024 to 2025. A dozen people were killed in 11 fatal crashes across the state during the holiday weekend. The number of fatalities decreased by more than 50%, with 26 people dying in crashes in Ohio over the 2024 Memorial Day weekend.

Southwest Airlines now charging for bags

Starting today, you’ll pay more to fly with Southwest Airlines. The first two bags will no longer be free as they have been for the past 60 years. The first bag will cost you $35, and the second suitcase will cost $45.

AC/DC playing tonight at Huntington Bank Field

Get ready to rock! Tonight, legendary rock band AC/DC will be taking over Huntington Bank Field for the final show on the North American leg of the “Power Up” tour. Doors will open at 5 p.m. The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Your forecast

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder across Northeast Ohio today. Otherwise, look for mainly cloudy skies and below-average temperatures, as highs top off in the low to mid 60s. A few showers will linger into the first half of the overnight. We'll be mostly cloudy once again tonight, as lows drop into the low to mid 50s.

Traffic impacts

Lakeland Boulevard over SR-91 will be closed tonight at 6 p.m. through Thursday at 6 a.m.

The ramp from I-77 south to Wilbeth Road will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through mid-June.

The ramp from Wheatley Road to I-77 northbound will reopen tonight at 8 p.m.

