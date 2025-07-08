MORNING DIGEST: Travel scams heating up for the summer

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Tuesday, July 8th and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Travel scams heat up for summer months

We're at the height of the summer travel season and bad actors are setting their sights on an industry that promotes rest and relaxation. Consumers are finding themselves caught up in scams. One frequent flyer shares a warning to Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank about the scare tactic used to shake her down for cash ahead of her vacation.

Texas Flood Tragedy

The search for dozens of missing people in Central Texas continues this morning after devastating flash floods.Governor Greg Abbott says more than 20 agencies are responding. Ohio Governor Mike Dewine is sending state highway patrol troopers and Ohio Department of Natural Resources K-9’s and their handlers to Texas to help with recovery efforts. We will go live to Texas for the latest coming up at 6:30 a.m.

Amazon Prime Day Scam Warning

The rush for savings is on as Amazon rolls out its highly anticipated Prime Day Deals.This morning, Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank has a warning about a scam going on right now.

Asian Lantern Festival returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

A small army of workers have transformed the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for the highly anticipated Asian Lantern Festival. That's where you can find incredible displays, great food and live entertainment. Our John Kosich has a sneak peak at what's new this year.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

The National Report

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.