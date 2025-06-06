MORNING DIGEST: Trump-Musk feud, local man describes visit to space

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday, June 6 and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Canton pedestrian hit

We are following some breaking news from overnight. A person was hit by a car in Canton. We are working to learn more, but video from our overnight newstracker shows a heavily damaged vehicle, along with an umbrella and other items in the street. No word yet on the person’s condition.

Trump-Musk feud

A war of words between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump has erupted into a full meltdown, with Musk slamming Trump for “ingratitude over the 2024 election, agreeing with a call for his impeachment, and even claiming Trump was in the Epstein Files." Trump, speaking on television from the Oval Office, says he was disappointed in Musk following his criticism of the so-called “big, beautiful” megabill to fund his agenda.

Local man describes his visit to space

Last week, we told you about a Northeast Ohio man whose lifelong goal was to go to space. After more than a decade on private companies' waitlists, he finally got the call. Our Nadeen Abusada sat down with him to talk about his out-of-this-world trip.

Mayfield Heights short-term rental crackdown

Mayfield Heights has doubled down on booting out short-term rentals from its city by passing a modified ordinance. It would criminalize anyone operating them with a penalty of up to six months in jail.

Father’s Day deals

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and there will be plenty of sales this weekend, from power tools to tech gadgets and ties. We’ll show you how to score the best deals.

Consumers are dining out less

A new survey from RetailMeNot that more than 90% of shoppers are cutting back, with many blaming the financial strain on rising tariffs. News 5’s Elizabeth VanMetre shows us where consumers are pulling back and the smarter strategies they’re using to not waste their money.

Consumers cut back as tariffs and rising prices reshape summer spending habits

