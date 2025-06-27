MORNING DIGEST: West 25th Street could have fewer parking spaces in the future

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

West 25th Street parking changes

West 25th Street near the West Side Market is known for its congestion. There's a proposal to remove some parking in the area to help address public transit issues. Some business owners think that it will make issues worse.

Boy dies after being left in hot car

A 5-year-old boy has died after being left inside a hot car in Mansfield on Thursday. According to Mansfield's Police Chief, officers responded to the Mansfield Memorial Homes apartment complex on Wood Street following a 911 call and found the child unconscious. He was rushed from the scene via ambulance, but was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

A puppet show is changing the view of Alzheimer's disease

In March, Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley introduced you to a local woman who uses the art of performance to send an important message about Alzheimer’s disease and early detection. Now she’s taking her show on the road and then to a global audience.

How do we measure pollen count?

It’s that time of year when the sniffling, sneezing and red watery eyes start to ramp out for allergy season. So how do we track when those allergies might flare up? Power of 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill is live this morning from Mayfield Heights with more on pollen count and how we measure it.

'Hamilton' now playing at Playhouse Square

Who lives? Who dies? Who tells our stories? News 5's Nadeen Abusada gets a sneak peek behind the scenes at the Tony-Award-winning musical's return to Playhouse Square.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Your forecast

Wrapping up the workweek with another SCORCHER! Back into the lower 90s with near triple digit heat index readings. Relief is ahead though, after a few storms today, winds shift tonight and tomorrow we take a 10 degree drop. We made it through a relentless work week.

Cleveland weather

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.