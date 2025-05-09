MORNING DIGEST: First American Pope in history, New concerns over E-bikes

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday and here is what you need to know.

The First American Pope In History

Cardinal Robert Prevost, a long-time missionary in Latin America, was elected as the surprise choice to be the new leader of the Catholic Church - becoming the first American Pope and taking the name Leo XIV. The news sending excitement across Northeast Ohio this morning. We will go live to Rome for the latest at 6 a.m. and hear local reaction to the surprising news.

Bay Village mourning loss of high school lacrosse player

The Bay Village community came together Thursday night, still reeling from the tragic loss of Bay High School sophomore Dylan Veselic, who died after an accident during a lacrosse game. Family members, teammates, friends, parents and the Bay High School community packed St. Raphael Catholic Church for a prayer service and vigil.

Measles case in Cuyahoga County

An unvaccinated child who had the measles and was treated at Cleveland Clinic's Hillcrest Hospital has prompted the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to issue a Public Health Alert. Health officials said the child was treated at the hospital on May 2 and returned on May 4 to the emergency room.

E-bike concerns

Ohio has a law that kids under the age of 16 may not operate a class 3 e-bike. Still, kids are getting their hands on these bikes and riding them to school and around town. News 5's Caitlin Hunt speaks to her mom, who has a warning for other parents.

Celebrating longevity ahead of Mother's Day

A 99-year-old woman recently underwent heart surgery ahead of her 100th birthday. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley sits down with her and learns about the keys to living a long life.

Another mother creating special spaces for folks who are grieving

Elizabeth Michalski, founder of the non-profit "A Touch of Teddy" sends comfort in the form of teddy bear ornaments to families experiencing pregnancy loss around the world. Now, Michalski is installing dozens of "wind phones" in Northeast Ohio to create a quiet space for anyone to pick up the phone and "call" a loved one they might be missing.

Your forecast

Starting out chilly but the rebound is coming... slowly! Sunshine returning today, 60s and 70s returning this weekend and possible near 80º by the end of next week! Drying & warming ahead.

