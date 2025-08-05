MORNING DIGEST: Why you need to stop recycling batteries, local toy chain expanding

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Tuesday, August 5, and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

Battery recycling dangers

News 5 spoke with Rumpke about the fires that have been caused when someone puts a battery into their recycling. Rumpke tells News 5's Clay Lepard 9 fires have been started by cell phone batteries just in the month of July at their Ohio recycling facilities.

Locally owned toy store chain undergoing major expansion

Despite the popularity of online shopping and challenges created by tariffs -- a locally owned toy store is undergoing a major expansion. Strongsville is set to welcome Sir Troy’s Toy Kingdom when the doors to the new 30,000 square foot store open in October. News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank is following through this morning with more on how this toy store chain is bucking the trend.

Cuyahoga County Fair begins

Today is the first day of the Cuyahoga County Fair. General admission is $10 Tuesday through Thursday and $12 Friday through Sunday.

It's Cuyahoga County Family Fun Down

Head down to Public Square between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for engaging activities, games, face-painting, music, and entertainment for all ages.

Traffic impacts

The Charles Berry Bascule Bridge is back open. The bridge had been stuck in its upright position since the weekend.

South St. Clair Street between Main Street and E. Washington Street in Painesville is now a one-way street.

Construction work between Hilliard & West Blvd. along I-90 has been delayed by one week. Crews will begin the interstate rehabilitation project Monday, August 11th.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.