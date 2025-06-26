MORNING DIGEST: Woman shot and killed in Chardon, suspect arrested

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday, June 26 and here is what you need to know.

Woman shot and killed in Chardon

We are following breaking news out of Chardon where a woman has been shot and killed. It happened late last night on Irma Drive. Chardon Police tell us the suspect tried to drive away in a car but was later arrested in Lake County. It's the first homicide in Geauga County in more than a decade.

Siren’s Curse preview

It is finally here! Cedar Point is opening its new Siren’s Curse tilt coaster on June 28th.But we’ve been invited to come experience the attraction early as the park hosts its media day this morning. News 5’s Mike Holden will be riding Siren’s Curse live during Good Morning Cleveland from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Job scams target new graduates

According to the FTC, reports of fake employment opportunities have surged between 2020 and 2024 with losses jumping from $90 million to more than $500 million during that time. Job scams often involve someone posing as a recruiter or an HR rep for legitimate companies. They post fake positions on real job boards. News 5 Anchor Mike Brookbank has a look at watch out for so you don’t fall victim.

Ohio infrastructure report card

Ohio has gotten a C grade for its infrastructure. The American Society of Civil Engineers just released their 2025 report card. The report assigned a letter grade to 17 categories ranging from waste management to parks and energy.Six categories saw an increase from the last one. Those are hazardous waste, levees, ports, public parks, roads and transit. On the opposite end, energy, inland waterways, rails and schools saw their grades drop.

Efforts to recall the mayor of Cleveland Heights are moving forward

Earlier this week, a group behind the recall movement submitted petitions with more than 4,000 signatures. Now the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has announced it has certified enough signatures to move forward. The petition now heads to city council for verification then Mayor Khalil Seren has five days to resign or a recall will be on the September ballot.

Ohio House and Senate approve budget including Browns dome funding

Ohio lawmakers approve the state's budget on Wednesday. It includes allocating $600 million dollars in unclaimed funds for the proposed Cleveland Browns domed stadium in Brook Park. The measure will now go to Gov. Mike DeWine's desk for signature. DeWine must decide whether to sign it or make line-item vetoes by June 30.

Price tracker

Clipping coupons might sound old school. But with prices going up and apps making it easier than ever, a few taps could save you some serious cash. We’ll show you how to stack savings like a pro

Your forecast

