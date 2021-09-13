Mother searches for closure 4 years after son fatally shot at Portage County house party

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio mother has gone four years without answers in the deadly shooting of her son at a Portage County house party, but she's not giving up home and believes someone out there may be able to finally bring her closure to her son's case.

On May 6, 2017, Jayquon Tillman's mother, Latoya Williams, said her son went to a party in Franklin Township and never made it back happen.

"I'm here today just begging and pleading for someone to come forward," his mother said.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office said Tillman attended a house party with hundreds of other young people that night.

Deputies showed up and tried to get people to leave when they heard a gunshot inside.

They found Tillman on the ground and said he died at a hospital.

Williams' firmly believes someone knows who shot her son.

"With over 200 to 300 children in attendance, teenagers young adults someone seen something, and now is the time to do the right thing so this can stop happening," she said.

Investigators said they've received less than a handful of tips in the case.

According to police, witnesses said someone stepped on another person's shoes as people tried to leave the home and a fight started.

That's when police believe someone pulled a gun and shot at the fight, striking Tillman.

Police said they're missing critical pieces of evidence to make an arrest.

Williams' said her son's life was ripped away right at it was getting started.

She said he was talkative, funny and outgoing.

He graduated from high school in just three years and was a junior at Eastern Michigan University on a full academic scholarship with dreams of going to law school.

Now, Williams' will never see him achieve those dreams.

"My son is not with me, my heart is always heavy every day," Williams said.

Anyone with information on Tillman's death is asked to call the Portage County Sheriff's Office at 330-297-3890.

