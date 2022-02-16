New billboards in downtown shift focus to mental health when it comes to sports

CLEVELAND — New billboards are on display outside the Metropolitan at the 9 Hotel and Apartment Building downtown for the NBA's All-Star Week. The billboards focus on how mental health is being addressed in sports.

The images feature athletes and other stars wearing a new fashion line called "The Power of Words" featuring uplifting messages.

The clothing collection will drop Saturday morning during an All-Star-filled fashion show, with proceeds benefiting OhioGuidestone.

"Including Shane Bieber and his lovely fiancee, Cara, representing the Guardians. We have Josh and Maria Cribbs who are so beloved by the city of Cleveland representing the Browns. We have Jared Allen, who is our all-star Cavs extraordinaire," said Director of Advancement at OhioGuidestone Arian May.

May said the money will be used to expand prevention and support programs that are overwhelmed right now with a record number of patients asking for help during the pandemic, especially students.

"The schools are inundated. They have seen so many behavioral health issues and our staff are cannot take any more on their caseload," May said. "And our goal is not only to sustain our programing but to grow so that we're helping as many people that we can."

The fashion show starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

