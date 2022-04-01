New interactive exhibit coming to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND — This weekend, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is opening a new interactive pop-up event in collaboration with the Cleveland Institute of Art.

The "Interactive Vinyl Listening Exhibit" features work by designer and artist Jack Macphee.

He created an encyclopedia of more than 750 records labels showing the role music and vinyl records have played in political activism and events throughout history.

"So what Josh would be doing is kind of examining some of those records. He'll be playing, some of them telling the stories, thinking about what is music's role, what are the record labels, roles, and kind of using that platform to affect and impact social change and social activism," Rock Hall Director of Fan Experience John Goehrke said.

The listening party event starts at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rock Hall.

Fans can participate in a question-and-answer book signing with the artist and then head on over to the Cleveland Institute of Art where Macphee's exhibit is located until June 10.

The event is free, but you do need to register online.

