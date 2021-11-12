New research helps doctors find better treatments for fatty liver disease

CLEVELAND — New research just published by the Cleveland Clinic is helping doctors find better treatments for fatty liver disease and is opening the door to create better treatments for weight loss in the future.

Nearly 25% of people in the United States suffer from fatty liver disease and obesity is a major factor.

At the moment, there is no FDA-approved medication to treat it.

The lead researcher for the study at the Clinic, Dr. Ali Aminian found substantial weight loss can be an effective treatment to help save the liver and bariatric surgery is the most effective way to accomplish that.

"No other medication or no other intervention can provide 25% or 30% weight loss," Aminian said. "That's only achieved with surgery."

Aminian said the next step is to see if any new medications coming to the market can replicate the findings in the study.