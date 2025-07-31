MORNING DIGEST: Another round of protests for 2 fired University Hospitals doctors

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday, July 31, and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

Today on GMC

Protests for pediatricians fired by University Hospitals.

The fight continues to have two fired university hospitals pediatricians reinstated immediately. Not only are hundreds showing up on UH's front doorstep, but now the national labor relations board is getting involved.

Lights are out at Dead Man's Curve

A dangerous part of the highway in Cleveland even more dangerous for drivers. The infamous Dead Man's Curve has several lights out and have not been fixed in weeks. Now, many are demanding answers on when it will be fixed.

'Fix the lights. That's it!'

Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Your forecast

Grab the rain gear and get ready for a soaker. I'm tracking rain most of the day. Some of these waves will be heavy, leading to flooding. Make sure you're not driving through flooded roads, "Turn around, don't drown."

Cleveland weather

Traffic impacts

Wet roads, low visibility and an elevated flood threat could slow the morning drive. Make sure you're getting out the door early to avoid any added stress to your commute.

Starting today, more ramps on I-490 will be closing for pavement repairs. This time, on the westbound side. Those include the exit ramp to West 7th Street and the entrance ramp at Rockefeller Drive. These closures are expected to remain in place until November.

